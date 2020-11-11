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The Truth About The Fall of Rome: Modern Parallels
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72 views • November 11, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3371/the-truth-about-the-fall-of-rome-modern-parallels
Western civilization hangs by a thread - to rescue it, we must delve deep into the past to find out how to save the future. The fall of the Roman Empire closely mirrors the challenges currently facing Europe and North America – toxic multiculturalism, rampant immigration, runaway feminism, debt, currency corruption, wildly antagonistic politics – everything we need to know to save everything we love is written deep in the history of ancient Rome – all we need to do is look!
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes you on a journey deep into the philosophical, cultural, economic and political causes of the decline and death of ancient Rome. Once you understand what happened in the past, you will never again be confused by what is happening now - and never be more certain about how to change what is to come.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/fall-of-rome
Please have a browse through these sources, since I have gathered a wide variety of thoughts, arguments and ideas into one presentation. In particular, the argument that barbarians are analogous to terrorists was written about by Morris Berman in 2001. The four stages of Empire was written about by Sir John Glubb in the mid 20th century. He also wrote about the possible role of feminism in the decline of Empires. I hope that this presentation inspires you to examine the Fall of Rome for yourself, and that the sources provided turn out to be a useful starting point.
Freedomain is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
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Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
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Western civilization hangs by a thread - to rescue it, we must delve deep into the past to find out how to save the future. The fall of the Roman Empire closely mirrors the challenges currently facing Europe and North America – toxic multiculturalism, rampant immigration, runaway feminism, debt, currency corruption, wildly antagonistic politics – everything we need to know to save everything we love is written deep in the history of ancient Rome – all we need to do is look!
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes you on a journey deep into the philosophical, cultural, economic and political causes of the decline and death of ancient Rome. Once you understand what happened in the past, you will never again be confused by what is happening now - and never be more certain about how to change what is to come.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/fall-of-rome
Please have a browse through these sources, since I have gathered a wide variety of thoughts, arguments and ideas into one presentation. In particular, the argument that barbarians are analogous to terrorists was written about by Morris Berman in 2001. The four stages of Empire was written about by Sir John Glubb in the mid 20th century. He also wrote about the possible role of feminism in the decline of Empires. I hope that this presentation inspires you to examine the Fall of Rome for yourself, and that the sources provided turn out to be a useful starting point.
Freedomain is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomain.com
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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