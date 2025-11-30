BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 179 Part 1 "The Shocking Truth About Parkinson’s (It Might Be Preventable)" - Dr. Ray Dorsey
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
15 views • 3 days ago

Parkinson’s disease is rising faster than any other neurological disorder and new evidence shows it may be driven by environmental toxins, not genetics.


In this episode, Dr. Ray Dorsey, one of the leading Parkinson’s researchers in the world, explains how pesticides, industrial chemicals, and modern exposures are fueling a global epidemic.


Learn about the early signs (loss of smell, constipation, sleep disorders), the role of alpha-synuclein, why Parkinson’s may start in the gut, and the steps we can take to prevent this disease.


Subscribe for more.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:


👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:


https://coopervision.com/

