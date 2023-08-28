SPIRITUAL MIRACLE? - In Yakutia, Russia - During a Wake for a Soldier Who Died Defending His Homeland in Battles in Ukraine - a White Pigeon Flew into the House - Rest on His Mother's Head

In Yakutia, Russia - during a wake for a soldier who died defending his homeland in battles in Ukraine, a white pigeon flew into the house and sat on his mother's head.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.