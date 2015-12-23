© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Dec 23, 2015] Jacob's Blessing, 153 Fish and the Ephraim Awakening (45.2K views on YouTube)
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
59 views • 6 months ago
This is the final segment of a longer video that will be released later this week. In it, I read Ardelle's commentary from yourlivingwaters.com on the concluding chapters of Genesis, dealing with Jacob's blessing over Ephraim and Manasseh. There are a lot of great nuggets of wisdom in that commentary, which really help us to understand our identity in Yeshua, including addressing the deal concerning the catching of 153 fish at the end of John's Gospel. To drive it all home, I included an edited portion of teaching from my Yahuwah Triangle Part 3 lecture, given at Sukkot Texas in 2014.
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.