https://gettr.com/post/p2i24gccfde
525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Christopher Ray was actually a lawyer working for Miles Guo. He was representing Miles Guo up to 2017. In July 2017, Christopher Ray became the head of the FBI.
Christopher Ray是为郭文贵先生工作的律师。2017年7月，Christopher Ray成为联邦调查局的负责人。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.