Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christopher Ray was actually a lawyer working for Miles Guo. He was representing Miles Guo up to 2017. In July 2017, Christopher Ray became the head of the FBI
5 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2i24gccfde

525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Christopher Ray was actually a lawyer working for Miles Guo. He was representing Miles Guo up to 2017. In July 2017, Christopher Ray became the head of the FBI.

Christopher Ray是为郭文贵先生工作的律师。2017年7月，Christopher Ray成为联邦调查局的负责人。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket