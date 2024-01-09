Create New Account
Newly-Unsealed Documents in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Reveal Bombshell Information
Puretrauma357
1619 Subscribers
112 views
Published 16 hours ago

Newly-Unsealed Documents in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Reveal Bombshell Information

• The latest document dump includes photos of young girls on Epstein Island. One of the girls in the photos is Sarah Ransome, one of the Epstein accusers.

• Stunning testimony mentions videotapes involving Bill Clinton and Richard Branson.

• Alexander Acosta told the Trump transition team that Jeffrey Epstein belonged to intelligence.

