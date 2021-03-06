1st Half Hour China Makes Covid-19 Anal Swabs Mandatory... So fun! Weekly News Round-up 3/5/2021

As our uncle Jac used to say about getting a colonoscopy, "my butt says 'EXIT ONLY' "... but instead, China demands all foreigners receive covid anal swab... nothing says come into our country like a swab up the rear. Sounds delightful. Then stick around on our other platforms for this week's top news stories, #Unfiltered links on www.ResistanceChicks.com

weekly round up of this week's #TopNews stories: #cancelculture takes it's next hit on #drseuss claiming #racist book covers... #china demands foreigners must all receive #COVID19 #analswabs (gee, that sounds fun)... As our uncle Jac used to say about getting a colonoscopy, "my butt says 'EXIT ONLY' " nothing says come into our country like a swab up the rear. Sounds delightful. However, Great news coming out of #texas and #Mississippi who decide to lift #MaskMandate s #NancyPelosi sounds like a robot with odd #openbiden statement... and a crisis mounts at the #southernborder ... all of that and SO much more!!!

crypto, fiat.. Liars who have been lying for 100 hundred years, pedophiles who rape children sacrifice babies to Satan, people who want to kill off 6.5 billion people, mass murderers! Lies that will change next week, always changing. It is stupidity to follow, go along with known mass murderers and pathologically liars. What about after you die? God and the Constitution that says only gold and silver coins are money. If it is true. The Ten Commandments are true. God calls them thieves.

Story by #PG

This happen this week an attack on Christianity inside the Truth movement. Higher up's bringing in this anti-Christ philosophies and believes. Be careful. They are watching and coming after your freedom of religion in the disguise of friendship, equals. CIA? MI6? to name a few operatives. From Wikipedia**** Most freethinkers consider religion to be not only untrue, but harmful.*** There is an organized religion. Humanitarisme, free thought, free thinkers. It has many "words", catch phrases. Alone by themselves they seem harmless until you put them all together and look under the hood. It isn't God Almighty! Doctrines of demons. They doing a market campaign this week. I'm sure it is scheduled to take over the country. It looks kind of like Christianity, they even use scriptures. It is very reasonable. But look at the Fine print before you buy what they are selling. Antitheatrical to America and the Constitution. Because there is no God they can deny everyone's God given rights and have no guilty conscience. ***Most freethinkers consider religion to be not only untrue, but harmful.***They lie, manipulate, falsely accuse even murder, the ends justifies the means. They hate real Christianity. "collective conscience", energy, vibrations, dimensions, Quantum physics, mechanics, It is a Deep State Surveillance State of everything on earth A very "Q" Religion. Q had many post about it. . 5g, 6G, tower on every street corner, 47,000 satellites around the earth. AI system: monetary system election system, credit system. They will have an eye on everything with absolutely no rights, no privacy. They promise free energy also. *** Most freethinkers consider religion to be not only untrue, but harmful.*** "Q" post insist to be a believer of "Q" you have to believe in this religion. They insist they are right. Everyone else is wrong and believe in a "revelation" of Jesus Christ as the Son of God. They say it is an illusion. Can not be proven there for it is untrue. I've seen 4 or 5 videos come out this week in the "Trump" "MAGA" "Truthers channels. Sarah Weshall, Alex Jones, 1 Freethinker is definitely on this sight. If that is what this site is for, Leading people into this NWO order Trap,