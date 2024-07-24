Trump Assassination Attempt a Staged PSYOP? Joe Biden DEAD?

WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET!

Stay ENGAGED with DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram, and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine. Join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week for an interactive experience! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Everyone wants to know how to get healthy and stay healthy. The Sherwood’s have helped thousands worldwide optimize the biological aging process and reverse disease conditions. The time to decide to be your healthiest self is NOW. Register for their free webinar here: Sherwood.TV/shots





Go to DeannaEnergy.com for the kick needed to keep pushing through your day. Join me and try the ultimate energy booster, Energy Renew. I know you won’t regret it or the many other benefits of this amazing supplement.





Make sure to view Dr. Gundry's announcement regarding his amazing supplement Bio Complete, which you can get by going to DeannaHealth.com. They have a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free and improve the quality of your gut today. http://deannahealth.com/

Nature's Blend is teaming up with Deanna to offer a freeze-dried formula that provides your furry friends with the maximum nutritional content for every meal. Crafted by renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty, Nature's Blend combines premium-quality raw meat with hand-selected fruits and vegetables. Thousands of happy dog parents give their pets the gift of vitality.

Trying Nature's Blend is risk-free with their 100% money-back guarantee by going to DeannaLovesDogs.com. http://deannalovesdogs.com/