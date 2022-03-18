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Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed combat work of the strike group of Ka-52 Helicopters. Shows a Tactical Landing at one of the military airfields in Ukraine. 031822
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102 views • March 18, 2022
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed a video of the combat work of the strike group of Ka-52 helicopters. The footage shows a tactical landing at one of the military airfields in Ukraine.
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