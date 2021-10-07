X22 REPORT: Message Sent,The Real Insurrection Happened Nov 3rd,The Presidential Election,Not Jan 6th

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Message Sent,The Real Insurrection Happened Nov 3rd,The Presidential Election,Not Jan 6th
The [DS] is preparing for [zero-day], they have now weaponized social media with the fake whistleblower, this is to push censorship across the internet. Twitch data was breached, timing is very interesting. AG Garland daughter and son in law profit from CRT book contracts. Trump has now sent the message, you saw the fake insurrection on Jan 6th, now you will see the real insurrection, it was on No 3rd and the [DS] is not yet finished with the insurrection. Other Presidents have used the insurrection act and Trump is about to use it to stop the [DS].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.