Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The History of the Illuminati
70 views
channel image
Eric Dubay
Published 20 days ago |

Like the Freemasons, the “Illuminati,” their concepts, and esoteric knowledge traces back thousands of years to the Egyptian Mystery Schools/Religion. However this order was first publicly identified in 1776, the same year America signed the Declaration of Independence. On May 1st, 1776, “Mayday,” Adam Weishaupt, professor of Law at Ingolstadt University, officially formed the Bavarian Illuminati. Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati was designed to be an organization so elusive, so secretive as to hide its membership within other secret societies. Weishaupt wrote in his journal that Freemasonry was in fact the organization most fit for infiltration by the Illuminati...


The following presentation "The History of the Illuminati" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay


Get Connected With Me:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newstruthmediasecret

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket