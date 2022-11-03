Like the Freemasons, the “Illuminati,” their concepts, and esoteric knowledge traces back thousands of years to the Egyptian Mystery Schools/Religion. However this order was first publicly identified in 1776, the same year America signed the Declaration of Independence. On May 1st, 1776, “Mayday,” Adam Weishaupt, professor of Law at Ingolstadt University, officially formed the Bavarian Illuminati. Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati was designed to be an organization so elusive, so secretive as to hide its membership within other secret societies. Weishaupt wrote in his journal that Freemasonry was in fact the organization most fit for infiltration by the Illuminati...
The following presentation "The History of the Illuminati" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Get Connected With Me:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.