© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Uniqueness Of Western Civilization | Ricardo Duchesne And Stefan Molyneux
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • October 26, 2020
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Book Summary: "This extensively researched book argues that the development of a libertarian culture was an indispensable component of the rise of the West. The roots of the West's superior intellectual and artistic creativity should be traced back to the aristocratic warlike culture of Indo-European speakers. Among the many fascinating topics discussed are: the ascendancy of multicultural historians and the degradation of European history; China's ecological endowments and imperial windfalls; military revolutions in Europe 1300-1800; the science and chivalry of Henry the Navigator; Judaism and its contribution to Western rationalism; the cultural richness of Max Weber versus the intellectual poverty of Pomeranz, Wong, Goldstone, Goody, and A.G. Frank; change without progress in the East; Hegel's Phenomenology of the [Western] Spirit; Nietzsche and the education of the Homeric Greeks; Kojeve's master-slave dialectic and the Western state of nature; Christian virtues and German aristocratic expansionism."
Dr. Ricardo Duchesne is a historical sociologist, a professor at the University of New Brunswick and the author of “The Uniqueness of Western Civilization,” “Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age” and “Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians.”
Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-canada-in-decay
The Uniqueness of Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-uniqueness
Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-faustian-man
ResearchGate Profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ricardo_Duchesne
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Book Summary: "This extensively researched book argues that the development of a libertarian culture was an indispensable component of the rise of the West. The roots of the West's superior intellectual and artistic creativity should be traced back to the aristocratic warlike culture of Indo-European speakers. Among the many fascinating topics discussed are: the ascendancy of multicultural historians and the degradation of European history; China's ecological endowments and imperial windfalls; military revolutions in Europe 1300-1800; the science and chivalry of Henry the Navigator; Judaism and its contribution to Western rationalism; the cultural richness of Max Weber versus the intellectual poverty of Pomeranz, Wong, Goldstone, Goody, and A.G. Frank; change without progress in the East; Hegel's Phenomenology of the [Western] Spirit; Nietzsche and the education of the Homeric Greeks; Kojeve's master-slave dialectic and the Western state of nature; Christian virtues and German aristocratic expansionism."
Dr. Ricardo Duchesne is a historical sociologist, a professor at the University of New Brunswick and the author of “The Uniqueness of Western Civilization,” “Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age” and “Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians.”
Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-canada-in-decay
The Uniqueness of Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-uniqueness
Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-faustian-man
ResearchGate Profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ricardo_Duchesne
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.