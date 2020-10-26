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The Uniqueness Of Western Civilization | Ricardo Duchesne And Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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Book Summary: "This extensively researched book argues that the development of a libertarian culture was an indispensable component of the rise of the West. The roots of the West's superior intellectual and artistic creativity should be traced back to the aristocratic warlike culture of Indo-European speakers. Among the many fascinating topics discussed are: the ascendancy of multicultural historians and the degradation of European history; China's ecological endowments and imperial windfalls; military revolutions in Europe 1300-1800; the science and chivalry of Henry the Navigator; Judaism and its contribution to Western rationalism; the cultural richness of Max Weber versus the intellectual poverty of Pomeranz, Wong, Goldstone, Goody, and A.G. Frank; change without progress in the East; Hegel's Phenomenology of the [Western] Spirit; Nietzsche and the education of the Homeric Greeks; Kojeve's master-slave dialectic and the Western state of nature; Christian virtues and German aristocratic expansionism."

Dr. Ricardo Duchesne is a historical sociologist, a professor at the University of New Brunswick and the author of “The Uniqueness of Western Civilization,” “Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age” and “Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians.”

Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-canada-in-decay

The Uniqueness of Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-uniqueness

Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/duchesne-faustian-man

ResearchGate Profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ricardo_Duchesne
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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