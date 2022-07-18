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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 18, 2022 - Eng, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


💥High-precision air-based missiles in Kostantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, have neutralized temporary deployment point of mercenaries of so-called Ukrainian "Foreign Legion". The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 250 military personnel and 12 special vehicles.


💥As a result of high-precision long-range air-based weaponry strike on temporary deployment point of battalion of 118th Territorial Defence Brigade of AFU in Vitovo, Cherkasskaya Region, up to 60 nationalists, 2 multiple rocket launchers and 4 artillery mounts have been destroyed.


▫️More than 10 Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launchers and 8 armoured vehicles have been destroyed near Udachnoye railway station in Donetsk People's Republic.


▫️Also, 2 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters have been destroyed and 2 more helicopters suffered significant damage as a result of rocket artillery strike on AFU field airfield near Novyi Donbass, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 2 batteries of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near Predtechino, 3 platoons of Grad MLRS, 14 artillery platoons of Hyacinth-B howitzers and D-30 guns near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Serebryanka, Dronovka and Zvanovka, Donetsk People's Republic have been neutralized.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have hit 14 command posts, including 28th Mechanized Brigade near Nikolaev, 60th Infantry Brigade near Novoaleksandrovka in Zaporozhye Region and 15th Battalion of 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade in Pokrovskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 286 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.


▫️1 Buk-M1 self-propelled launcher near Kramatorsk in Donetsk People's Republic, 3 depots with missile and artillery weapons and 1 fuel depot near Novoaleksandrovka in Zaporozhye Region have been destroyed.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Peschanoye, Chervonyi Oskol, Liptsy in Kharkov Region, Korsun' in Donetsk People's Republic and Novokamenka in Kherson Region.


▫️2 shells of Uragan multiple rocket launcher have been also intercepted near Stakhanov in Lugansk People's Republic.


📊In total, 257 Ukrainian airplanes and 142 helicopters, 1,564 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,099 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 759 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,157 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,392 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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