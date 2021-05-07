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COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PRION DISEASE SPIKE PROTEIN - SETTING UP THE VACCINATED FOR THE NEXT VIRUS?
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66 views • May 07, 2021
One of the symptoms of prion disease is muscle control loss, sudden jerks or twitches, exactly the adverse effect many are experiencing. And, we have heard from Bill Gates, and other 'experts' that another pandemic is coming, which will be a virus that will be far more deadly. Based on the study highlighted in this video, it may very well be that the Covid-19 vaccine will make the vaccinated far more susceptible to dying.
Source: neverlosetruth via Jim Crenshaw
Source: neverlosetruth via Jim Crenshaw
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