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All the truth about Covid-19 (in English)
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14 views • August 20, 2020
From http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
English download :
Link n°1: https://www.grosfichiers.com/tGcvHS5BfUD
Link n°2: http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/The_Whole_Truth.mp4
Link n°3: https://youtu.be/DNoZVv1BpDg
Link n°4: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7vontw
Sources:
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/1-File0-Contents_of_File_1_to_File_4.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Conference_The_Whole_TRUTH_about_Covid-19_and_Covid-19_Vaccines_August_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_0_List_of_documents_cited_in_the_PDF_presentation.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_1_Interview_with_Professor_Luc_Montagnier_by_doctor_Jean-François_Lemoine_16_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_2_Publication_of_Frederic_TangyF.and_Hussein_Y.Naim_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_18_Number_2-2005.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_3_TANGY_Frederic_original_article_Paris_Match_9-15_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_4_TANGY_English_traduction_of_article_Paris_Match_9-15_April_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_5_Virus_vectors_ChAdOx1_and_MVA_for_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_6_TANGY_Frederic_article_Paris_Match_14-20_May_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_7_Bill_Gates_médecin_du_monde_Paris-Match_16-22_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_8_Bill_Gates_doctor_of_the_world_Paris-Match_April_16-22_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_9_Publication_of_Yang_Liu_et_al_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_00_Number_00_07-04-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document10_Publication_J_B_Fourtillan_and_al_Pharmacokinetics_of_Quinine_and_Doxycycline.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_11_Tetracyclines_in_Malaria_Tiphaine_Gaillard_et_al-Malar_J.(2015)14-445.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-Document_0_Hat_letter_of_6_May_2020_to_heads_of_state_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER%20Fr._Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER_GB_Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_0_Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_du_05-02-2020_V.finale.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_1-CURRICULUM_VITAE_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_2_Reasons_for_the_formal_ban_on_aluminum_in_medicines_and_health_products.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_3_Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_aluminum_and_its_justification.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_4_All_medicines_for_human_use_containing_aluminum_are_administered_in_toxic_deadly_doses.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_5_The_scandal_of_Aluminum.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_6_Statement_of_Professor_JB_Fourtillan_to_men_around_the_world.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_7_Thimerosal_and_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_8_Mechanisms_of_neurotoxicity_of_heavy_metals_Hg_and_Al.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_9_Mode_of_action_of_mixed_patches_in_neurological_diseases_due_to_insufficient_secretion_of_Valentonine_and_6-Methoxy-Harmalan_by_the_pineal_gland.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_of_09-03-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/5-File4-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_Thimerosal_and_its_justification_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/6-File5-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_for_vaccines_containing_Formaldehyde.pdf
English download :
Link n°1: https://www.grosfichiers.com/tGcvHS5BfUD
Link n°2: http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/The_Whole_Truth.mp4
Link n°3: https://youtu.be/DNoZVv1BpDg
Link n°4: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7vontw
Sources:
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/1-File0-Contents_of_File_1_to_File_4.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Conference_The_Whole_TRUTH_about_Covid-19_and_Covid-19_Vaccines_August_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_0_List_of_documents_cited_in_the_PDF_presentation.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_1_Interview_with_Professor_Luc_Montagnier_by_doctor_Jean-François_Lemoine_16_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_2_Publication_of_Frederic_TangyF.and_Hussein_Y.Naim_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_18_Number_2-2005.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_3_TANGY_Frederic_original_article_Paris_Match_9-15_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_4_TANGY_English_traduction_of_article_Paris_Match_9-15_April_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_5_Virus_vectors_ChAdOx1_and_MVA_for_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_6_TANGY_Frederic_article_Paris_Match_14-20_May_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_7_Bill_Gates_médecin_du_monde_Paris-Match_16-22_avril_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_8_Bill_Gates_doctor_of_the_world_Paris-Match_April_16-22_2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_9_Publication_of_Yang_Liu_et_al_in_VIRAL_IMMUNOLOGY_Volume_00_Number_00_07-04-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document10_Publication_J_B_Fourtillan_and_al_Pharmacokinetics_of_Quinine_and_Doxycycline.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/2-File1-Document_11_Tetracyclines_in_Malaria_Tiphaine_Gaillard_et_al-Malar_J.(2015)14-445.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-Document_0_Hat_letter_of_6_May_2020_to_heads_of_state_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER%20Fr._Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/3-File2-DOSSIER_GB_Covid_19.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_0_Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_du_05-02-2020_V.finale.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_1-CURRICULUM_VITAE_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_2_Reasons_for_the_formal_ban_on_aluminum_in_medicines_and_health_products.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_3_Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_aluminum_and_its_justification.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_4_All_medicines_for_human_use_containing_aluminum_are_administered_in_toxic_deadly_doses.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_5_The_scandal_of_Aluminum.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_6_Statement_of_Professor_JB_Fourtillan_to_men_around_the_world.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_7_Thimerosal_and_vaccines.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_8_Mechanisms_of_neurotoxicity_of_heavy_metals_Hg_and_Al.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Document_9_Mode_of_action_of_mixed_patches_in_neurological_diseases_due_to_insufficient_secretion_of_Valentonine_and_6-Methoxy-Harmalan_by_the_pineal_gland.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/4-File3-Dossier_Robert_F.Kennedy_Jr_of_09-03-2020.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/5-File4-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_of_Thimerosal_and_its_justification_GB.pdf
http://optojet.cluster010.ovh.net/covid19/docs/6-File5-Certificate_of_toxicological_expertise_for_vaccines_containing_Formaldehyde.pdf
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