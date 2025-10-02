Crüe Ball (1992, Mega Drive)

Crüe Ball (or Crüe Ball - Heavy Metal Pinball ) is a pinball game developed by NuFX and published by Electronic Arts (in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

Crüe Ball was initially developed under the titel Twisted Flipper. Late in development, a Mötley Crüe lincence was added. The game features three songs by Mötley Crüe and the band's mascot.

The game allows up to four players in hot seat mode.It features a single table which scrolls over several screens. Similar to other console pinball games, you have creatures occsionally roaming the table and you can destroy them by hitting them with the ball.