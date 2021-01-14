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Woman Suffers Convulsions After Vaccine
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3484 views • January 14, 2021
Compelling video of a severe reaction to the covid vaccine. This woman is a Certified Nursing Assistant and took the vaccine which resulted in gradually increasing reactions from mild flu symptoms to her present state of full body convulsions. Of course there is no 'proof' this is a vaccine injury but her testimony makes a pretty compelling argument.
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