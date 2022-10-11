[Feb 8, 2013] 322 Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble (136.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Pastor Mark Biltz and 119 Ministries have put out some excellent videos concerning the blood moon tetrad and solar eclipses coming up in 2014 and 2015, leading some to believe that the Feast of Trumpets in 2016 may be a possible time for Christ's return. If true, this of course would mean that 1,260 prior (3/22/13) would be the time of the Abomination of Desolation. As compelling as all of that is, I personally do not believe that's what is going to happen next month. I do however believe that 3/22/13 may kick off the 20 year time period of Jacob's Trouble. Found out why in this short clip from a teaching by Rob Skiba called, "322, Tetrads and the Time of Jacob's Trouble."





As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”









