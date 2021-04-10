'Do THIS and You're Messing with Demons!

I would like Christians to consider the following scriptures. "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not burn in hell forever!" Sorry I meant PERISH!! God's love will not cause the unbelieving person to burn forever! Why? because for a person to burn forever, his soul would have to be immortal. The only way for a person to have immortality is accepting the blood of Jesus Christ's sacrifice at the cross forgiving our sins, only Jesus and those mentioned a fore have immortality. Timothy 6:15.16. Will there be punishment for evil doers, yes. What you sow, so shall you reap! The amount of punishment, just like our laws today, will be depend on the severity of the sins!