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Pledge to the Flag - My ANTHEM TUNE (You might recognize the words)
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40 views • February 12, 2021
I was sitting around looking at the Pledge one day & thought - WHY can't it be a song...so I wrote
:merica: #Patriotic #Music #PledgeofAllegiance #1776 :merica:
Hope y'all ENJOY the 🎵 🎶 Please Share if ya do
Some said sound 🔊 wouldn't work on previous version - so it's a re-do for fun & yes I wanted it to be Anthem-y
:merica: #Patriotic #Music #PledgeofAllegiance #1776 :merica:
Hope y'all ENJOY the 🎵 🎶 Please Share if ya do
Some said sound 🔊 wouldn't work on previous version - so it's a re-do for fun & yes I wanted it to be Anthem-y
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