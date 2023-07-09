NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCOOL - Kata Based Curriculum - LEVEL 1 - 9th kyū

忍者十八系 NINJA JYUHAKKEI 18 TRAINING AREAS OF THE NINJA





Notes & Description: https://ricksensei.substack.com/p/kata-based-curriculum-level-1-9th?sd=pf



精神的教養 SEISHIN TEKI KYOYO (spiritual refinement)



Cleanliness is next to heavenliness.



Values: Being honest with those we Love, kindness & valor.



The Bible plainly and consistently declares that honesty is highly valued by God. In fact, God cannot lie (Titus 1:2) because deceit, in all its forms, clashes with His very nature. Jesus Christ Himself said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6, emphasis added).



Being honest means choosing not to lie, steal, cheat, or deceive in any way. When we are honest, we build strength of character that will allow us to be of great service to God and to others. We are blessed with peace of mind and self-respect and will be trusted by the Lord and others.



Qualities: reliable and relentless.



Being reliable means that others can depend upon you doing something. Example: your parents ask you to milk the cows so there’s milk for tomorrow. If you don’t comply, there will be no milk available when needed.



Relentless means setting an [positive / good] objective and following till the very end, no matter what.



Duties: Learning how to cook, clean and do chores.



体術 TAIJUTSU 'The Body As A Weapon' (Hand To Hand Combat)



Taihenjutsu Kata ‘movement and dynamics’



Kamae - seiza, suwarigata, senban, hira, hira ichimonji, ichimonji, doko, nageuchi.



Tobu - shiho ten chi tobi: shiho tobi.



Ukemi - zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi (ryote).



Dakentaijutsu Kata ‘punches, kicks, blows and attacking bone & nervous structures)



Jodan tsuki, gedan tsuki.



Zenpo geri, keri nuki.



Jodan Uke (block), gedan uke.



忍者けん NINJA KEN 'Sword Skills'



Kamae - seiza no kame, suwarigata, hira, dai jodan, seigan.



Iai from Seiza.



Iai from Hira.



Happō Giri '8 directional cuts': Shiho giri – 4 main cuts ( down, up, right & left ).



Tsuki - front thrust.



手裏けん術 SHURIKEN JUTSU 'Throwable sharp objects'



Kamae: seiza, senban, hira, senban.



Nageru 'Throw': horizontal front, vertical front.



OTHER AREAS & CONCEPTS



* Preparation & Maintenance



Juunan taiso



Walking / running



Swimming



Bicycle / Horsemanship



Stretching



* Note: depending upon age and physical condition, each kid can do whatever suits him / best. We train to for health, skill and fun; never push a kid too far!! Many kids become ‘athletes’ at a young age and later on in life that can have repercussions. I am not a doctor but you can research yourself.



