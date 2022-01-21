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Rep. Jim Jordan Says Dr. Fauci Is 'Covering Information Up' On Covid-19 Coming From The Wuhan Lab
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62 views • January 21, 2022
Rep. Jim Jordan Says Dr. Fauci Is 'Covering Information Up' On Covid-19 Coming From The Wuhan Lab
"They go from this thing looks engineered. This thing is not consistent with evolutionary theory. This thing could not have happened in nature. This thing would have been easy to do in a lab. To completely changing their position.
And here is the kicker, the two guys who said those things--Dr. Anderson and Dr. Garry--three months later get rewarded with a $8.9 million grant from Dr. Anthony Fauci."
https://rumble.com/vsx9d6-jim-jordan-says-dr.-fauci-is-covering-information-up-on-covid-19-coming-fro.html
@KanekoaTheGreat
"They go from this thing looks engineered. This thing is not consistent with evolutionary theory. This thing could not have happened in nature. This thing would have been easy to do in a lab. To completely changing their position.
And here is the kicker, the two guys who said those things--Dr. Anderson and Dr. Garry--three months later get rewarded with a $8.9 million grant from Dr. Anthony Fauci."
https://rumble.com/vsx9d6-jim-jordan-says-dr.-fauci-is-covering-information-up-on-covid-19-coming-fro.html
@KanekoaTheGreat
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