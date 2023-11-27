Create New Account
3 HAMAS OPERATIVES SHOT IN VERMONT! HAS CIVIL WAR ARRIVED?
Published 14 hours ago

HAS CIVIL WAR BEGUN IN AMERICA? THE SHOOTER IS EITHER A CIA WINDUP ASSASSIN OR HE'S JUST FEDUP WITH ALL THE POTENTIAL TERRORISTS FLOODING INTO AMERICA NOW. YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. ALL AMERICANS ARE MARKED FOR ELIMINATION NOW. THIS IS THE REASON WHY MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA. THE NEW AMERICA EVOLVING DOES NOT INCLUDE CURRENT AMERICANS. YOU BETTER WAKEUP BEFORE YOU'RE ELIMINATED...

