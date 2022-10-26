Create New Account
What Will be Xi Jinping's Challenges in Historic Third Term
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/490707

Summary：10/23/2022 After the 20th Communist Party Congress, Xi's party is facing a serious situation. The first is the economy, the Zero-COVID policy has led to a slow economic recovery; the second challenge is Taiwan, Xi reiterated that the CCP will not give up the option of armed unification of Taiwan, as well as enshrined its opposition to Taiwan independence into the constitution.

Keywords
