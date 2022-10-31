Cold October nights. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8148

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My little dear cat has been outside overnight for about 3 weeks, give or
take, but this second chilly night in a row has brought her in to sleep inside.
I had a nice long session caressing her as she settled in.