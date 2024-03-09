Whistleblower Guest Ronald F. Owens discusses Vaccines are Killing People & how the knew it would

Ronald F. Owens is a government Whistleblower who retired early and we discuss the Covid vaccine and more...
Recently interviewed by Sarah Westall, Ron has written a book to tell it all .
Listen for more on what the government actually knew on the "Vaccines" before the vaccines came out on the market.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.