Whistleblower Guest Ronald F. Owens discusses Vaccines are Killing People & how the knew it would
Published 13 hours ago

Ronald F. Owens is a government Whistleblower who retired early and we discuss the Covid vaccine and more...

Recently interviewed by Sarah Westall, Ron has written a book to tell it all .

Listen for more on what the government actually knew on the "Vaccines" before the vaccines came out on the market.


