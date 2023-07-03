Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3107b - It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, Final Battle, The Conductor
channel image
GalacticStorm
2049 Subscribers
Shop now
152 views
Published 19 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3107b - July 2, 2023

It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, Final Battle, The Conductor


The [DS] is struggling and panicking all at the same time, they are not in control. Trump is the conductor and is calling the shots. We are now in the final battle and Trump wants the people to fight for their freedom. Every step of the way the [DS] has been trying to take away our freedom and the people are seeing this now and they are fighting back. War is coming and this is going to wake the rest of the people up.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket