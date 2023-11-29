Create New Account
Replant Israel: Adopt a Farmer Program
Family of Israel Foundation
The Family of Israel Foundation campaign to support Israeli farmers in applying Biochar to their crops to insure food security for the nation. "Without food security, there can be no national security"!

Keywords
sustainable agriculturebiocharfood security

