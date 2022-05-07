© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4 Signs You Are Too Nice + What To Do Instead
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • May 07, 2022
Do nice guys really finish last?
Yes. Yes, they do.
This doesn’t mean that being nice is always inherently bad.
The honest truth is that sometimes being nice comes at the expense of other more important things.
For example, being honest often requires you to *not* be nice.
You should never be nice if it means sacrificing honesty. Otherwise, you will just end up using niceness as an excuse to lie.
No bueno.
This video will outline some classic signs of acting *too nice* so you can avoid the negative repercussions that will inevitably follow.
Speaking of “follow” you should subscribe to my channel.
Yes, I have the balls to say something that corny.
Thanks for watching.
Yes. Yes, they do.
This doesn’t mean that being nice is always inherently bad.
The honest truth is that sometimes being nice comes at the expense of other more important things.
For example, being honest often requires you to *not* be nice.
You should never be nice if it means sacrificing honesty. Otherwise, you will just end up using niceness as an excuse to lie.
No bueno.
This video will outline some classic signs of acting *too nice* so you can avoid the negative repercussions that will inevitably follow.
Speaking of “follow” you should subscribe to my channel.
Yes, I have the balls to say something that corny.
Thanks for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.