4 Signs You Are Too Nice + What To Do Instead

Do nice guys really finish last?



Yes. Yes, they do.



This doesn’t mean that being nice is always inherently bad.



The honest truth is that sometimes being nice comes at the expense of other more important things.



For example, being honest often requires you to *not* be nice.



You should never be nice if it means sacrificing honesty. Otherwise, you will just end up using niceness as an excuse to lie.



No bueno.



This video will outline some classic signs of acting *too nice* so you can avoid the negative repercussions that will inevitably follow.



Speaking of “follow” you should subscribe to my channel.



Yes, I have the balls to say something that corny.



Thanks for watching.