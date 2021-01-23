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Washington DC - 65.000 gegen wen?
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121 views • January 23, 2021
Von anfänglich 15.000 Soldaten in der US Hauptstadt, hat man inzwischen auf 65.000 aufgestockt. Alles weil ein paar Leute in das Kapitol eingedrungen sind? Weder nach bewaffneten Aufständen, noch nach einer Bombendetonation hat man derlei Aufwand betrieben. Was soll also diese ganze Show?
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