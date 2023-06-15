Create New Account
Mind Blowing Speech By Robert Welch In 1958 Predicting Insiders Plans To Destroy America
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Paradigm Shifting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZU0c8DAIU4

Apr 27, 2009

Proof that the NEW WORLD ORDER has been planned by the elite. Robert Welch, Founder of The John Birch Society, predicted today's problems with uncanny accuracy back in 1958 and prescribed solutions in 1974 that are very similar to Ron Paul's positions today.  This is proof that there are plans in place by the elite to systemically disassemble US sovereignty.

Keywords
americadestructionspeechrobert welch

