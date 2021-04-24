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CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND RESUMING USE OF J&J KILL SHOT - CDC WANTS MORE MAIMING AND DEATH TO THE 99%
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30 views • April 24, 2021
Shill to the Network (CNN)
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
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