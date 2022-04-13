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Should We Be Celebrating Good Thursday?
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492 views • April 13, 2022
More free resources about Easter: https://bit.ly/39uc5bj
Today in this segment, we are going to discuss a subject which probably most of our listeners have never questioned but simply assumed to be true because, well, that’s what they grew up believing and never heard anyone challenge its veracity through the Scriptures. And what I’m referring to is Good Friday, the day most people believe that Jesus was crucified. In fact, most professing Christians around the world hold services on Good Friday in honor of Christ’s crucifixion, and that was certainly my experience growing up Roman Catholic. Nevertheless, we’re going to take a serious look at a biblical basis for Good Friday.
Easter, Good Friday, Crucifixion, Dave Hunt, Berean Call
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Today in this segment, we are going to discuss a subject which probably most of our listeners have never questioned but simply assumed to be true because, well, that’s what they grew up believing and never heard anyone challenge its veracity through the Scriptures. And what I’m referring to is Good Friday, the day most people believe that Jesus was crucified. In fact, most professing Christians around the world hold services on Good Friday in honor of Christ’s crucifixion, and that was certainly my experience growing up Roman Catholic. Nevertheless, we’re going to take a serious look at a biblical basis for Good Friday.
Easter, Good Friday, Crucifixion, Dave Hunt, Berean Call
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
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