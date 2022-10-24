Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Natural Fear VS indoctrinated Fear



In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit



We are living in fear-based world, most school/University teachings are based on preventing and protecting us from “fear of worst case”.



However, I realized that there is also a fear that derives from within, like fear of height, fear to be unloved, fear to telling the truth or express true desire.

These fears even sometimes become phobias, having a greater impact on our mind and soul..



- how can we differentiate which is natural fear from indoctrinated fear?

- In connecting to Divine, does it mean we are connected to natural fear?

- Does the Divine create unpleasant scenario or trouble in life, so we can connect to our divine through learning from our fears?

- In the event that there is a circumstance in which I feel uncomfortable and am frightened to take the action, will the Divine-Self help to protect me not to get out of the Life-path?

- OR will it be a final exam from past life in which I have not yet dared to take the action to pass ?



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the "Pearls of Wisdom" Telegram Channel.



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



