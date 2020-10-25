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The Mirror Project - A Trustworthy Vaccine - Pfizer (MIRRORED)
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156 views • October 25, 2020
The Mirror Project - A Trustworthy Vaccine - Pfizer (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Mirror Project at:-
https://youtu.be/al-SZ7cii-g
Subscribe on: https://www.mp-22.com
Youtube doesn't like to notify our subscribers.
Take just 5 minutes to learn about the company behind
the UK V.a.x coming soon
You can go to our site https://www.mp-22.com/vax
and check the full corporate rap sheet for the company, as well as download the episode for free to share.
This will get censored big time, almost 0 traffic to the video unless sent a link from outside YouTube, so if you see this you have a responsibility to share wide we also have it on Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/the_mirror_project_/?hl=en
#Pfizer #vaccine #covid #coronavirus #vax
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Mirror Project at:-
https://youtu.be/al-SZ7cii-g
Subscribe on: https://www.mp-22.com
Youtube doesn't like to notify our subscribers.
Take just 5 minutes to learn about the company behind
the UK V.a.x coming soon
You can go to our site https://www.mp-22.com/vax
and check the full corporate rap sheet for the company, as well as download the episode for free to share.
This will get censored big time, almost 0 traffic to the video unless sent a link from outside YouTube, so if you see this you have a responsibility to share wide we also have it on Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/the_mirror_project_/?hl=en
#Pfizer #vaccine #covid #coronavirus #vax
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