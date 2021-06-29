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BORIS JOHNSON CANT CONTAIN HIS DUPERS DELIGHT OVER NEW VARIANTS THAT ARE HEADING OUR WAY THIS WINTER
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484 views • June 29, 2021
This Fat Sack of Obnoxious Shit Knows He Is Lying and Is Nothing More Than a Compromised Puppet That Reads His Lines for His Paymasters. It Truly Is Revolting to Watch This Ghastly Mongoloid Smirk and Spew His Bile.
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