© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital Branding of humans | The WHO strategy.
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • December 16, 2021
Subscribe to the website at WhatInTheWorldIsGoingOn.org to receive updates on new episodes, events, and information.
Mirror from: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9wflolgo11Z3tBKCQdthGQ
I feel this channel will likely dissapear so I am making
a mirror here just in case and to help increase reach.
This couple from Texas is asking for help getting their message out. I am posting this here to do what I can to help. Their message is an important one, please watch if you are concered about your personal liberty to say NO the the beast agenda. Don't let them treat you like their property. That is the purpose of a brand, AKA mark. They tell you how to join their modern day civil rights movement in the video.
Mirror from: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9wflolgo11Z3tBKCQdthGQ
I feel this channel will likely dissapear so I am making
a mirror here just in case and to help increase reach.
This couple from Texas is asking for help getting their message out. I am posting this here to do what I can to help. Their message is an important one, please watch if you are concered about your personal liberty to say NO the the beast agenda. Don't let them treat you like their property. That is the purpose of a brand, AKA mark. They tell you how to join their modern day civil rights movement in the video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.