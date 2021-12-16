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Digital Branding of humans | The WHO strategy.
Student of The Last Days
Student of The Last Days
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113 views • December 16, 2021
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Mirror from: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9wflolgo11Z3tBKCQdthGQ
I feel this channel will likely dissapear so I am making
a mirror here just in case and to help increase reach.
This couple from Texas is asking for help getting their message out. I am posting this here to do what I can to help. Their message is an important one, please watch if you are concered about your personal liberty to say NO the the beast agenda. Don't let them treat you like their property. That is the purpose of a brand, AKA mark. They tell you how to join their modern day civil rights movement in the video.
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whoagendamark of the beastagenda 21digital idbranding
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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