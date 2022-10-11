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A dream from 2012-04-14 converted into a song with some explanationConspiracy? You decide!
The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
Lyrics are included in the video or written on my website
https://bindernowski.com/mind-control/
A high quality version is available for purchase.
https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145049620-conspiracy-music-mind-control
If you need licensed footages, images or (other) music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
For more music go to: https://bindernowski.com
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ