Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mind Control
120 views
channel image
What Do You Got To Lose?
Published a month ago |
Donate

A dream from 2012-04-14 converted into a song with some explanationConspiracy? You decide!


The music itself contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.

Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.


Lyrics are included in the video or written on my website

https://bindernowski.com/mind-control/


A high quality version is available for purchase.

https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145049620-conspiracy-music-mind-control


If you need licensed footages, images or (other) music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski


For more music go to: https://bindernowski.com


Donations:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ

Keywords
holy spiritmind control5gmusicyeshuayhwhinternetconspiracynew world ordermanipulationtowerssoundsingingwifirecordinglordaudiokingdreamsupermanelohimrulermusicalpond5

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket