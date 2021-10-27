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What is REALLY Happening in Nursing Homes? | Maryam Henein
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111 views • October 27, 2021
Maryam Henein
Originally published on Apr 16, 2020
The high number of deaths in nursing homes in relation to "the virus" may be alarming to the public, but these numbers may be inflated. I went straight to the source and called several nursing homes to speak to people directly dealing with the situation, only to be hung up on and sent straight to voicemail.
I called nursing homes in New York, New Jersey, and Quebec which is where i am from.
Over and over again.
What does this say to you? Why are nursing homes being told NOT to speak to journalists? I even tried saying i am a student of journalism.
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/mary...
Originally published on Apr 16, 2020
The high number of deaths in nursing homes in relation to "the virus" may be alarming to the public, but these numbers may be inflated. I went straight to the source and called several nursing homes to speak to people directly dealing with the situation, only to be hung up on and sent straight to voicemail.
I called nursing homes in New York, New Jersey, and Quebec which is where i am from.
Over and over again.
What does this say to you? Why are nursing homes being told NOT to speak to journalists? I even tried saying i am a student of journalism.
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/mary...
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