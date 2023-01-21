Create New Account
SNAFU Report 2023-01-20 (Ep. 6) - WEF forum, Bank Alerts, Economy Crash dead ahead
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published a day ago

- [x] Greta STAGED getting arrested: https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1615472233715208193 - [x] Gov Kemp Video in Davos - rebel news: https://t.me/PepeMatter/14066

- [x] JRB on 1988 lying about his education: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnYQIo5I1sj

- [x] WHY THEY ARE injecting Bees with mRNA: https://t.me/awakenedspecies/3720


 - [x] Steven Crowder has rejected a proposal

- https://open.substack.com/pub/briancates/p/to-sign-or-not-to-sign-that-is-the

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTcq4UCTZ-Y

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nG9BFUEoy1I

- https://www.stopbigcon.com/



Banking alerts:

- [x] BOA / Zelle having serious issues:

- https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1615775024849240065

- https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/a-bank-of-america-glitch-sent-customers-into-a-panic-over-missing-funds/ar-AA16uJ5D

- https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/bank-america-intervenes-customers-report-missing-money

- BOA: https://twitter.com/TrackInflation/status/1615854502703235073

- [x] GS: https://twitter.com/TrackInflation/status/1615708179312025600

- [x] BOA is owned by Blackrock, vanguard, state street, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, JPM, Berkshire, - https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2013/02/16/who-owns-bank-of-america.aspx  - https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=BAC&subView=institutional


Economy:

- [x] Companies slashing their workforce - https://t.me/CharlieKirk/9901

- https://www.reuters.com/business/google-parent-lay-off-12000-workers-memo-2023-01-20/

- https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/tech-firms-wall-street-lead-job-cuts-corporate-america-2023-01-11/

- https://www.reuters.com/technology/capital-one-scraps-1100-tech-positions-source-2023-01-19/



Peru is burning down (Lima, Arequipa): - https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/americas/peru-protests-thursday-intl  - President Dina Boluarte will not step down: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/more-deaths-reported-in-latest-peru-protests/ar-AA16vo3U?OCID=ansmsnnews11  - https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-protesters-fired-up-by-deaths-march-lima-demanding-change-2023-01-19/

Great Reset / Great Upset / War of the Cabal

- [x] Mr. “Master of Ze Future” && “zu Vill eat Ze Bugs” “Dr Evil,” Klaus Schwab of the WEF cannot be replaced. - https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/18/mutiny-erupts-among-wef-staff-over-role-of-mr-davos-klaus-schwab

- [x] The are admitting it!!! NOT a theory … Conspiracy Confirmation

- https://rumble.com/v26f0va-noor-bin-ladin-on-reports-on-final-day-of-davos-tony-blair-admits-to-worldw.html

- https://rumble.com/v26c0l4-2023-0120-dmq-and-a-pre-tape.html @2:18


- [x] Chris Wray in Davos at the WEF: - https://thepostmillennial.com/fbi-director-christopher-wray-tells-wef-future-of-national-security-is-in-partnership-between-tech-companies-and-government


----------------------------------------

