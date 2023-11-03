Create New Account
Anti Zionist Jews suppressed in their own Country
Published 14 hours ago

Police are very brutal with Anti-Zionist Jews. Here are some recent clips. Also included is an old clip of Netanyahu that re-surfaced recently which might explain why.

violencepalestinezionismworld war 3netanyahuprotestsanti zionist

