New Hope Episode 9
During this episode, you’ll:

 Discover how black mold exposure can be the hidden cause of liver issues, kidney issues, headaches, sleep disorders, anemia, and blood disorders according to Dr. Jack Wolfson. Watch as Dezi Laatz suggests using "essential oils" as the first line therapy to heal viral-related illness as these natural oils can pass the blood-brain barrier. 


Get the names of the natural essential oils that can be used for everything from brain fog to reversing symptoms of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Find out the exact same protocols our world-renowned natural medicine doctors recommend and the precise directions – to heal right at home.

healingdetoxmedicinepuritykindnesslife-changingnew hope

