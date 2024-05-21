Create New Account
ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Tuesday 5/21/24 • MARIA ZEEE - DOWN UNDER NEWS, REPORTS & ANALYSIS • Infowars
BREAKING: KLAUS SCHWAB RESIGNS FROM WEF! TOP GLOBALISTS AROUND WORLD STEPPING DOWN AS NWO COLLAPSES BEFORE OUR EYES

Alex Jones is also covering insane developments like the DEA confirming what Infowars told you years ago: Under Biden, vicious Mexican drug cartels now have strong footholds in ALL 50 states and are reporting directly to the Democratic Party and criminal elements of the CIA!

Jones is also joined by special guest Syrian Girl who will give the latest on the International Criminal Court moving for indictments against Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the mysterious death of Iranian President Raisi. PLUS, as of today, Volodymyr Zelensky is officially a dictator!


Keywords
current eventsnewsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsmagaron gibson

