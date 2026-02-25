Date: Feb. 25, 2026. Lesson 38-2026. Title: Wandering from Wisdom and Resting with the Dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 21:16 offers a stark warning: the one who strays from the path of understanding will come to rest among the dead. Wisdom is not merely intellectual insight but a life-directing path, and to depart from it is to move toward spiritual ruin. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of drifting from truth, the gradual nature of spiritual decline, and the urgency of remaining anchored in the way of understanding that leads to life.
Lesson 38-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
