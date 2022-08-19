Taiwan simulates response to attack from mainland China

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RT
August 18, 2022
Taiwan’s Air Force conducted drills simulating a response to a Chinese missile attack. Soldiers of the Air Defense and Missile Command were seen operating Sky Bow 3 anti-air missiles and Oerlikon 35mm cannons.
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