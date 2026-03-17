Oil over human lives - the latest UNSC resolution unpacked with Fiorella Isabel

vanessa beeley
Mar 17, 2026
As Craig Mokhiber wrote this morning:
Politicians and public figures must stop accommodating Zionists and “both sidesing” apartheid, aggression, and genocide. There is no such thing as a “liberal Zionist,” just as there is no such thing as a liberal slaver, a liberal Nazi, or a liberal fascist. And there is no morally defensible position that grants the blood-soaked, genocidal Israeli regime a “right to exist.”
Zionism is a deeply racist, fundamentally violent, and necessarily colonial ideology. It cannot be put into practice without aggression, ethnic cleansing, and genocide. It is, by definition, an annihilatory ideology. If we are to defend human rights, peace, the self-determination of the indigenous people of Palestine and the region, and the integrity of governments across the West and beyond, Zionism must be defeated, the Israeli regime dismantled, its perpetrators held accountable, its victims compensated, our governments and institutions freed from its corruption, and a new dispensation based on human rights and equality established and defended. Evil is not defeated by accommodation. It is defeated by confrontation, resistance, and solidarity.