Alex Jones Full Show 11/27/23 w Tom Renz Tucker Carlson Gerald Celente
Published Yesterday
EMERGENCY BROADCAST: UN Pushes NEW Lockdowns to Counter Swine Flu, Chinese “Mystery Pneumonia” — 11/27/23
As Alex Jones warned in August, the global depopulationists are unleashing a new ‘plandemic’ to scare the public into submitting to a global UN treaty that controls all bodies on earth! We are in the middle of a psychotic tyrannical power-grab the world has NEVER seen! Watching & sharing the analysis on this broadcast is VITAL for a pro-human future!
