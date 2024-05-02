The Dark Secret of Today’s Church! Listen to the End for the Stunning Academic Evidence! (29 min)
Published Yesterday
The Dark Secret of Today’s Church!
Listen to the End for the Stunning Academic Evidence! (29 min)
FOR THOSE WHO WANTED "PROOF" - Here it Is! ISHTAR IS EASTER! No more guessing or confusion...now the "real" Church will have to deal with it in these most prophetic times since the first Coming of Jesus Christ.... Only 29 min. Listen until the end...you'll be shocked! You can USE THIS IN YOUR CHURCHES and Bible Studies! Send to your Pastors and Church leaders, etc.
