White House SHAMEFULLY dismisses rise in anti-Semitism

Glenn Beck
Oct 24, 2023
The White House recently had a hard time admitting that anti-Semitism is on the rise in America after Hamas' attack on Israel. Instead, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre claimed there were "no credible threats" against Jewish Americans and quickly switched the subject to "anti-Muslim hate." Well, Glenn brings the evidence that the White House can't seem to find. But he also urges Americans to wait for the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions like the Left does.
