LORRAINE DAY, MD, THE PROCESS OF FORGIVENESS

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom









One of the reasons my mentor, and favorite “eye poker,” Lorraine Day, M.D, became an orthopedic trauma surgeon, was to help people get better from their injuries. But as her patients got better, and they received less attention from their family and friends, the patient relapsed. Could the relapse come from lack of emotional support or a past trauma? How important are our emotions when it comes to our health journey? Dr. Day and I will discuss the importance of acceptance and forgiveness.

PLEASE FOLLOW THE CLASSROOM AT:

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **