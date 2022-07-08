BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LORRAINE DAY, MD, THE PROCESS OF FORGIVENESS
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • July 08, 2022

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom



One of the reasons my mentor, and favorite “eye poker,” Lorraine Day, M.D, became an orthopedic trauma surgeon, was to help people get better from their injuries. But as her patients got better, and they received less attention from their family and friends, the patient relapsed. Could the relapse come from lack of emotional support or a past trauma? How important are our emotions when it comes to our health journey? Dr. Day and I will discuss the importance of acceptance and forgiveness.

PLEASE FOLLOW THE CLASSROOM AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **

Keywords
jesus christforgivenesshealingstressclassroomlillian mcdermottlorraine daylillian mcdermott radio show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy